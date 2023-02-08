Ask the Doctor
Black History Month: Alishea Pipkin helps others achieve American Dream

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Alishea Pipkin is helping change the mortgage industry by helping African American families archive their American Dream.

On Feb. 8, we honor great a great achiever for Black History Month. Alishea “Prime Time” Pipkin has been in the mortgage industry for over 12 years and is a producing branch manager with five years of experience helping her clients achieve the American Dream of homeownership.

Pipkin was hired by the largest black-led mortgage lender in the nation, Legacy Home Loans, to help grow the Louisiana and Texas markets. The company’s mission is to empower African American communities throughout the United States with a focus on building sustainable wealth through homeownership and leaving family legacies.

Pipkin is aiming to help the company reach its goal of lending one billion dollars in mortgage loans to African American families. This is important because the median Black household wealth gap will be on track to be zero by 2023, and Legacy Home Loans hopes to close the gap.

Pipkin’s Achievements:

  • Nominated for 40 under 40 in National Mortgage Professional Magazine
  • Recognized by the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) as a Top 100 Community Lending Officer
  • Top 1% Mortgage Originator in America in Mortgage Executive Magazine
  • Top Unit Producer in Scotsman Magazine
  • 2020 Women of Inspiration by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

