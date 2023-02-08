Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn.

(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped.

WMC reports Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday.

Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion is 5′3″ and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

The boys are believed to be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both are wanted by Jackson Police Department for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

If you know where any of them may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
The Glass Hat
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified

Latest News

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
Joshua Masters found guilty of masturbating to a sleeping child.
Registered sex offender found guilty of committing lewd acts against sleeping child
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’