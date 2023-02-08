6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports.

The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G was notified the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 7 that the child had died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Buick Lucerne being driven by 30-year-old Trodarian Moore, of Minden, was traveling west on I-20 near Haughton when it left the highway and struck a tree.

Both occupants were not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Trodarian Moore also was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say impairment is suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in five deaths this year.

