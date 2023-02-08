Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton

Driver also sustained life-threatening injuries
(Louisiana State Police)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports.

The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G was notified the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 7 that the child had died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Buick Lucerne being driven by 30-year-old Trodarian Moore, of Minden, was traveling west on I-20 near Haughton when it left the highway and struck a tree.

Both occupants were not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Trodarian Moore also was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say impairment is suspected to have been a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in five deaths this year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
The Glass Hat
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Goodwill parking lot identified
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux