18th annual Owl Night happening at Walter B Jacobs Memorial Park

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The community will have a chance to learn and enjoy all things owls at the 18th annual Owl Night.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., visitors of Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road, will encounter live owls and find many activities to explore how owls are adapted to their night world in a free event, Owl Night.

There will be four owl species to meet on the quarter-mile paved Audubon Trail. Each species live and nest in Northwest Louisiana.

Classroom presentations:

John Dillion, past president of the Louisiana Ornithological Society

Christie Chapman with Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation in Louisiana (WERLA)

Owl-themed story times with Shreve Memorial Library in the visitor center

Other Activities.

Artist market, featuring The Louisiana Society of Animal Artists and other local artists will be showing and selling their favorite pieces featuring owls.

Arts and craft area to make your own art.

Games

Food chain exhibit

Flashlight-free guided night hike.

Hot Dawg Hut, Critter’s Corral, and Keto Cravings Snack Prep will be on-site selling refreshments.

Complementary make-your-own s’mores by the fire.

Parking is limited on-site, visitors are encouraged to park at nearby Richard Fleming Park, 7919 West Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, for continuous shuttle service to and from Owl Night from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The shuttle site also features short owl documentaries on the big screen, a visit from the U.S. Forest Service’s Woodsy the Owl, and vending by Mama’s Kettle Corn.

For more information about the event, visit caddoparks.org, www.facebook.com/walterbjacobs, or call (318) 929-2806.

