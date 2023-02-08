18th annual Owl Night happening at Walter B Jacobs Memorial Park
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The community will have a chance to learn and enjoy all things owls at the 18th annual Owl Night.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., visitors of Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road, will encounter live owls and find many activities to explore how owls are adapted to their night world in a free event, Owl Night.
There will be four owl species to meet on the quarter-mile paved Audubon Trail. Each species live and nest in Northwest Louisiana.
Classroom presentations:
- John Dillion, past president of the Louisiana Ornithological Society
- Christie Chapman with Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation in Louisiana (WERLA)
- Owl-themed story times with Shreve Memorial Library in the visitor center
Other Activities.
- Artist market, featuring The Louisiana Society of Animal Artists and other local artists will be showing and selling their favorite pieces featuring owls.
- Arts and craft area to make your own art.
- Games
- Food chain exhibit
- Flashlight-free guided night hike.
- Hot Dawg Hut, Critter’s Corral, and Keto Cravings Snack Prep will be on-site selling refreshments.
- Complementary make-your-own s’mores by the fire.
Parking is limited on-site, visitors are encouraged to park at nearby Richard Fleming Park, 7919 West Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, for continuous shuttle service to and from Owl Night from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The shuttle site also features short owl documentaries on the big screen, a visit from the U.S. Forest Service’s Woodsy the Owl, and vending by Mama’s Kettle Corn.
For more information about the event, visit caddoparks.org, www.facebook.com/walterbjacobs, or call (318) 929-2806.
