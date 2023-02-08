Ask the Doctor
11 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eleven people are now in custody as part of an operation conducted by the Shreveport Police Department to combat human trafficking.

The operation took place Feb. 3 and resulted in 11 prostitution-related arrests, police say.

The following people were arrested:

Gregory Chatman, 55

  • Soliciting prostitution

Richard Williams, 48

  • Soliciting prostitution

Devon Persley, 25

  • Soliciting prostitution

Dangelo Hill, 36

  • Soliciting prostitution

Saterrance Sloan, 39

  • Soliciting prostitution

Valle Young, 54

  • Soliciting prostitution

Brandon Atkins, 38

  • Soliciting prostitution

Aleya Cooper, 35

  • Prostitution
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of schedule IV narcotics

Keandrea Johnson, 28

  • Prostitution

Jada Mobley, 24

  • Prostitution

Trazhan Prox, 27

  • Prostitution

OTHER CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Anyone who suspects human trafficking going on should contact SPD at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

