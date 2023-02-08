11 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eleven people are now in custody as part of an operation conducted by the Shreveport Police Department to combat human trafficking.
The operation took place Feb. 3 and resulted in 11 prostitution-related arrests, police say.
The following people were arrested:
Gregory Chatman, 55
- Soliciting prostitution
Richard Williams, 48
- Soliciting prostitution
Devon Persley, 25
- Soliciting prostitution
Dangelo Hill, 36
- Soliciting prostitution
Saterrance Sloan, 39
- Soliciting prostitution
Valle Young, 54
- Soliciting prostitution
Brandon Atkins, 38
- Soliciting prostitution
Aleya Cooper, 35
- Prostitution
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics
Keandrea Johnson, 28
- Prostitution
Jada Mobley, 24
- Prostitution
Trazhan Prox, 27
- Prostitution
Anyone who suspects human trafficking going on should contact SPD at 318-673-7300.
