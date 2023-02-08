11 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eleven people are now in custody as part of an operation conducted by the Shreveport Police Department to combat human trafficking.

The operation took place Feb. 3 and resulted in 11 prostitution-related arrests, police say.

The following people were arrested:

Gregory Chatman, 55

Soliciting prostitution

Richard Williams, 48

Soliciting prostitution

Devon Persley, 25

Soliciting prostitution

Dangelo Hill, 36

Soliciting prostitution

Saterrance Sloan, 39

Soliciting prostitution

Valle Young, 54

Soliciting prostitution

Brandon Atkins, 38

Soliciting prostitution

Aleya Cooper, 35

Prostitution

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule IV narcotics

Keandrea Johnson, 28

Prostitution

Jada Mobley, 24

Prostitution

Trazhan Prox, 27

Prostitution

Anyone who suspects human trafficking going on should contact SPD at 318-673-7300.

