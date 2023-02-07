Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Woman sentenced in death of daughter killed days before her graduation

Lashanna Charlton was sentenced in the 2020 death of her daughter.
Lashanna Charlton was sentenced in the 2020 death of her daughter.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N. Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - A woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lashanna Charlton received her sentencing Monday morning, according to WWNY.

Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville, in their New York State home on June 22, 2020.

Summerville was found dead in their home after being beaten and starved, authorities said. She was also just days away from her high school graduation.

According to court documents, Charlton struck Summerville with a hammer, causing infection and sepsis. She also failed to feed or seek medical attention for her daughter.

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Charlton is set to face five years of supervision upon her release.

WWNY reports an order of protection was granted for Summerville’s half-sister, who was originally charged with Summerville’s murder. That charge was later dropped.

The half-sister was 13 at the time of Summerville’s death.

“Many people failed Treyanna during her life. They are not necessarily responsible for what happened to her. Miss Charlton is, but the fact still remains that there were opportunities to intercede and for someone to step in and care for her,” District Attorney Gary Pasqua said.

Charlton originally faced charges of murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a pre-trial conference.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting
City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over