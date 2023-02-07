Warm again today before storms arrive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school.

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of clouds & sunshine along with a gusty south breeze boosting temperatures well into the 70s along and south of I-20. It will stay cooler across northeast Texas and especially Oklahoma and Arkansas where clouds and rain chances will be on the increase by mid to late afternoon.

By tonight, a cold front will slowly approach from the west with showers and storms becoming more widespread across eastern Texas and Oklahoma. These storms will eventually make their way into far northwest Louisiana including Shreveport after midnight.

Showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Wednesday with an increasing threat of severe weather by afternoon for our eastern parishes. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and very heavy rain although a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. All storms should quickly exit to the east by early evening.

Thursday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs around 70.

The next cold front will swing through by Friday bringing some much cooler air but little in the way of rainfall. Highs by Friday and Saturday will only reach the mid 50s with overnight lows plunging below freezing to kick off the weekend.

A gradual warming trend will then commence by Sunday and continue into next week with rain chances returning by next Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

