Tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We have another nice day here in the ArkLaTex but that is not going to last going forward into the rest of this week. Highs today, low-70s once again with some sunshine, mainly cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Shower chances will move into the region late today and build even more overnight. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s.

Tomorrow, right at daybreak, we will see thunderstorms beginning to move in. As we head into midday we will see a low-end severe threat begin building and that will peak in the late afternoon hours. The main area of concern is the southeastern portion of the ArkLaTex and that is where we see the slight, 2 out of 5, risk for severe weather. Most of the region is under a 1 out of 5 risk. Localized flooding is expected and all modes are on the table tomorrow afternoon. The rain and storms should move out of the region by 8 PM tomorrow. Temperatures will be lower tomorrow with highs in the 60s. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s.

Cooler through the rest of the week with temperatures dropping into the 50s going into the weekend, however, it will be dry through the rest of the week. Sunshine through the weekend with warming temperatures beginning Sunday.

