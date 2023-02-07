Sean Payton targeting three more Saints assistants to take to Denver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has already snatched one member of his old staff and is targeting at least three more for his new staff in Denver.

The Broncos offered Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Streif to be the offensive line coach on Monday (Feb. 6). Streif is weighing the offer, according to Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan.

On Tuesday, sources told Duncan the Broncos plan to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position. Curry has been the Saints’ quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons. He worked primarily with wide receivers prior to that.

Payton has also made an offer to longtime Saints assistant Kevin Petry. Duncan says Petry, a Covington native and LSU graduate, is also weighing his option. Petry has been with the Saints for six seasons on the Saints’ football operations staff.

NFL insider Josina Anderson says Payton is also considering Saints’ tight end coach Declan Doyle for the Broncos’ tight end coach position. Doyle has been an offensive assistant for the Saints for four seasons.

Duncan says Payton has also expressed interest in two former Saints coaches, Kris Richard and Dan Roushar, who parted ways with the team this offseason. Richard served as the co-defensive coordinator and was hired by Payton in 2021. Roushar worked for 10 seasons on the Saints offensive coaching staff.

