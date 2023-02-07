Ask the Doctor
SAU breaks record with spring enrollment

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at Southern Arkansas University say they hit a record number of enrollments for the spring semester.

Results show 4,677 students signed up for classes this semester, compared to a record fall enrollment of over 5,000 students.

SAU President Trey Berry says the university is trending in the right direction.

“We have a lot of people working very hard to develop relationships with out perspective students and their families. We say that SAU feels like home, and I think our entire campus works hard to make students that are interested in SAU feel just that way.”

Berry says 500 students graduated this past December.

