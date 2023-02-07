Practice fields to be added to South Bossier Park

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Weather permitting, work on the newest additions to South Bossier Park will begin next week.

And the park soon will be known as the Field of Dreams.

Four baseball and softball practice fields will be added.

The goal is to use the park to host high school cross-country meets, lacrosse games, youth league football and soccer.

Bossier Parish leaders say they hope one day it will be a state-of-the-art facility.

“Around the state, there are some facilities that draw a whole lot of regional and statewide tournaments and even beyond that,” Bossier Police Jury President Doug Rimmer said. “And our dream is to someday be there to have highly competitive sports complex for having some really big tournaments.

“But in the meantime, it’s providing a great venue for families. We’ve started having our Fourth of July celebration out here. And just all of south Bossier Parish came and participated in that; so it was tremendous turnout.

“So the dream is little by little coming true.”

The $75,000 project has been funded by the Treasury Department.

We’re told it should take about two months to complete.

This is one of many parks that will be under construction after the parish got federal and state funds to reconstruct its parks.

