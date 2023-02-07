Ask the Doctor
NWLA organizations highlight critical needs for La. Early Education Month

Louisiana Early Education Month
By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - February is Louisiana Early Education Month.

The month highlights the critical need for increased access to high quality early care and education for children from birth to four-years-old.

Kicking things off, local legislators and business executives toured the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center to learn more about the critical issues surrounding early education. Mayors Tom Arceneaux and Tommy Chandler also declared Feb. 7 Early Education Day.

Throughout the month, northwest Louisiana organizations will host events that focus on improving and investing in this issue.

Groups participating in the program of events include the United Way of Northwest Louisiana, Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, Louisiana Early Childhood Business Roundtable and the Louisiana Association of United Ways.

