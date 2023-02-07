Man sentenced for murder of girlfriend in 2021

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend back in 2021.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Travis Turner, 29, was sentenced to life in prison for murder; he was also ordered by Judge John Tidwell to pay a $10,000 fine. In August of 2021, Turner murdered his girlfriend, Jennifer Garret, 29. Her coworkers called police after she didn’t show up for work. Officers found her dead in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested

The 12 jurors took less than 30 minutes to decide on Turner’s guilt.

The trial began on Jan. 31 and concluded Feb. 6.

