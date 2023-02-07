Ask the Doctor
Man sentenced for murder of girlfriend in 2021

Travis Turner, DOB: 11/11/1993
Travis Turner, DOB: 11/11/1993(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend back in 2021.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Travis Turner, 29, was sentenced to life in prison for murder; he was also ordered by Judge John Tidwell to pay a $10,000 fine. In August of 2021, Turner murdered his girlfriend, Jennifer Garret, 29. Her coworkers called police after she didn’t show up for work. Officers found her dead in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> Woman found dead in Texarkana, Texas; boyfriend arrested

The 12 jurors took less than 30 minutes to decide on Turner’s guilt.

The trial began on Jan. 31 and concluded Feb. 6.

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
