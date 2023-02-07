Drive-by shooting reported in parking lot of Goodwill; suspect crashes after chase into Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

It happened Feb. 7 around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street between Burlingame Boulevard and Union Avenue. At least 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded. At least eight medical units with the fire department also responded to the scene.

Officials say one male was shot and taken to a local hospital. SPD says his injuries are life-threatening. Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

SPD officials say this shooting is connected to a chase that ended in Bossier City. Law enforcement reportedly chased the vehicle involved in the shooting into Bossier City, where it eventually crashed into a telephone pole on Benton Road. Bossier officials say one of the suspects was injured in the crash.

One of the suspects involved in the shooting at Goodwill Industries in Shreveport, La. was injured in the crash on Benton Road in Bossier City, La. (KSLA)

While all this was going on, Airline High and Apollo Elementary schools were briefly put on lockdown.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Dept. say once the suspect crashed in a pole on Benton Road, he fired a shot. (BCPD)

The Bossier City Police Department says once the shooting suspect crashed into a pole on Benton Road near I-220, he fired at least one shot. It’s unclear if he was firing at officers or not. Officers did not return fire. BCPD is investigating. Preliminary info indicates the victim of the Goodwill shooting is a 15-year-old juvenile, SPD says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours as officials process the scene.

Police chased a shooting suspect from Shreveport into Bossier City, where the driver eventually crashed on Benton Road. (KSLA)

Police chased a shooting suspect from Shreveport into Bossier City, where the driver eventually crashed on Benton Road. (KSLA)

No other information is available right now. This story will be updated as more is learned.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.