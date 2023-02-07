Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Drive-by shooting reported in parking lot of Goodwill; suspect crashes after chase into Bossier

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

It happened Feb. 7 around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street between Burlingame Boulevard and Union Avenue. At least 15 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded. At least eight medical units with the fire department also responded to the scene.

Officials say one male was shot and taken to a local hospital. SPD says his injuries are life-threatening. Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

SPD officials say this shooting is connected to a chase that ended in Bossier City. Law enforcement reportedly chased the vehicle involved in the shooting into Bossier City, where it eventually crashed into a telephone pole on Benton Road. Bossier officials say one of the suspects was injured in the crash.

One of the suspects involved in the shooting at Goodwill Industries in Shreveport, La. was...
One of the suspects involved in the shooting at Goodwill Industries in Shreveport, La. was injured in the crash on Benton Road in Bossier City, La.(KSLA)

While all this was going on, Airline High and Apollo Elementary schools were briefly put on lockdown.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Dept. say once the suspect crashed in a pole on Benton...
Officials with the Bossier City Police Dept. say once the suspect crashed in a pole on Benton Road, he fired a shot.(BCPD)

The Bossier City Police Department says once the shooting suspect crashed into a pole on Benton Road near I-220, he fired at least one shot. It’s unclear if he was firing at officers or not. Officers did not return fire. BCPD is investigating. Preliminary info indicates the victim of the Goodwill shooting is a 15-year-old juvenile, SPD says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours as officials process the scene.

Police chased a shooting suspect from Shreveport into Bossier City, where the driver eventually...
Police chased a shooting suspect from Shreveport into Bossier City, where the driver eventually crashed on Benton Road.(KSLA)
Police chased a shooting suspect from Shreveport into Bossier City, where the driver eventually...
Police chased a shooting suspect from Shreveport into Bossier City, where the driver eventually crashed on Benton Road.(KSLA)

No other information is available right now. This story will be updated as more is learned.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
The Glass Hat
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
Southeast Middle School
6th grader arrested after students get sick from ‘gummies’ at middle school
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive

Latest News

Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia
SAU breaks record with spring enrollment
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal