Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout.

Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.

City spokesperson Erin Buchanan says this process takes time and this meeting will focus on reviewing designs and making a decision on the survey. She says the potential roundabout has nothing to do with the new grocery store in the area, but is a safety measure as the neighborhood grows in population.

This is just one road improvement on the agenda, along with the possibility of widening State Hwy 3 from Viking Drive to Brownlee Road.

The meeting will kick off at 3 p.m.

