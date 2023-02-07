Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux paves way for minority students in health studies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Dr. Toni Thibeaux is the assistant vice chancellor of Diversity and chief Diversity officer at LSU Health-Shreveport.

In her role as assistant vice chancellor, she collaborates with senior leadership members at LSU Health to determine promising practices for the recruitment and retention of underrepresented minority students in medicine, research, and allied health professions.

Dr. Thibeaux, a native of Shreveport, is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health.

She earned a doctorate degree in higher education with a specialization in leadership from North Central University.

She has worked in secondary and post-secondary schools for more than 25 years, including Cornell University, where she is a founding member of the Master of Public Health Program.

