Barbara Norton announces run for La. District 39 seat

By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton is announcing her bid to run for the state District 39 seat.

She ran for that same seat in 2019, but a Caddo Parish District Court ruled her ineligible to run for the position due to inconsistencies with where she lived. Norton didn’t appeal that decision.

Norton is now running for the same position again. KSLA asked her what her plans are and she addressed concerns about her residency now.

“My focus is always on infrastructure and making sure that we stop falling in holes and tearing up our tires like me, and making sure that we look at the fact how we can make our education in the State of Louisiana a better product for our children. Being a homeowner in the district gives me the opportunity to know more people, have more neighbors who understand the significance of what the needs are in the district,” Norton said.

Norton said that she’s also concerned about crime and that it’s going to take everyone to work together to solve the issues.

