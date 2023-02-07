Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows rancher George Alan Kelly, 73, who is being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting last week of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican man on his property. Kelly faces a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities have not released a motive in the case and it was unknown if the men previously knew each other. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week in the killing. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried.

The killing occurred Jan. 30 in the Kino Springs area just outside Nogales, Arizona, said the sheriff’s chief deputy, Gerardo Castillo. The address where the killing happened is the same one listed in public records for Kelly’s cattle ranch.

Details about the shooting were sketchy, and it was unknown if the two men previously knew each other. Authorities have not given a motive.

Kelly was being held at the Santa Cruz County Jail after his arraignment in the county’s Justice Court last week. He is set to return to court Wednesday.

Local attorney Brenna Larkin, who was appointed by the court to represent Kelly, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the charge against him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drive-by shooting was reported at the Goodwill Industries on W 70th Street in Shreveport, La....
Teen dead after being shot in parking lot of W 70th Street Goodwill; suspect crashes after chase into Bossier
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
The Glass Hat
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
Severe risk tomorrow
Warm again today before storms arrive
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified

Latest News

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
Black History Month: Dr. Toni Thibeaux
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider in court today over January 6th actions
Federal judge alleges ‘nonsense’ as he takes over Jan. 6th case
Protecting Innocence press conference
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries