Valentine’s luncheon hopes to connect women, initiate community change

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Women of Community Renewal is preparing for their Annual Valentine’s Ladies Luncheon and Membership Event.

The event is meant to connect women and initiate positive change in our communities. KSLA’s own Domonique Benn will be the guest speaker this year.

Director of the Renewal Team, Sharpel Welch, sat down with KSLA on Monday, Feb. 6 to discuss the upcoming event.

She says there will be over 200 attendees at their twenty-third banquet.

“We come together and we plan events to put our heads together, to connect, to see how we as women can change our community for the better.”

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the East Ridge Country Club. Click here to purchase tickets before the Feb. 7th deadline.

