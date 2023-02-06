Ask the Doctor
Teen arrested for weekend shooting in Miller Co.

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened over the first weekend of February in Miller County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office there say the shooting happened Sunday, Feb. 5 around 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Goodson Lane. When deputies got on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The shooter had run away from the scene by the time deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies identified the alleged shooter as Tony “Trae” Veasy, 18, of Doddridge, Ark. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Just after noon Monday, Feb. 6, deputies found Veasy at a home in the county and took him into custody.

Veasy was booked into the Miller County Detention Center on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Officials say the victim is in “good” condition; the investigation is ongoing.

