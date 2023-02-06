The spring-like weather continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The nice weather continues in the ArkLaTex, even after a foggy start to your week. Temperatures will reach the low-70s today for highs across the region, continuing the spring-like conditions that we are enjoying. We will have some cloudy skies throughout the day, but nothing should get in the way of a nice day. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s. Southerly wind is bringing plenty of warm air in moisture into the ArkLaTex, which is also why much of the cloud cover is moving in too. It will be windy at times today and tonight with wind speeds up to around 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, light showers will move through the region at times but the chance is low. This is a rain chance that will build into Wednesday when widespread rain is expected. Highs tomorrow will rise into the low-70s once again. The windy conditions will continue tomorrow and the train of moisture will continue moving through the ArkLaTex. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the upper-50s.

Widespread showers and storms are expected Wednesday and though nothing severe is expected, flooding may be a problem once again in the region. It will be a cooler day on Wednesday and we will trend in a cooler direction going into the weekend with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.