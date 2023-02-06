Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Shreveport City Council to hold news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Shreveport City Council plan to hold a news conference Monday morning to address a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night.

On Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., the council will address the city from the Shreveport Police Department station located at 1234 Texas Ave.

The deadly shooting happened Friday night at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HCSO burglary suspects.
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

Latest News

TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines
River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope explores culture & community through public service