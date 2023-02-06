Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture.

One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HCSO burglary suspects.
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Report: Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator
The Kansas City Chiefs arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Sunday, just one week until they battle...
Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII
Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
No, this photo tweeted by the City of Phoenix is not how the city actually looks.
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online