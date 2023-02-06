Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines

Four chorus members will deliver a singing Valentine, personalized card and a silk rose.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? One group has made it easy for you to make a memorable and musical Valentine’s Day!

The River Cities Jubliee Chorus is offering Singing Valentines for the one you love!

Chorus members Phil Maxfield, Clint Nesmith, Parker Webster and Mike Holland joined KSLA on Monday, Feb. 6 to discuss the special Valentine’s Day offering.

Four chorus members will deliver a singing Valentine, personalized card and a silk rose for $60. They also offer shiny heart-shaped Valentine’s balloons and small teddy bears for an extra charge. They will be available all over the Shreveport-Bossier City area and even Texarkana!

“Nothing warms the heart than a little bit of harmonizing to get your day started,” said Maxfield

You can schedule a delivery time between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 14. Evening deliveries may be available for a higher fee and are only scheduled over the phone. To schedule a singing Valentine, call (318) 673-4968 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HCSO burglary suspects.
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

Latest News

TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope explores culture & community through public service
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost