River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? One group has made it easy for you to make a memorable and musical Valentine’s Day!

The River Cities Jubliee Chorus is offering Singing Valentines for the one you love!

Chorus members Phil Maxfield, Clint Nesmith, Parker Webster and Mike Holland joined KSLA on Monday, Feb. 6 to discuss the special Valentine’s Day offering.

Four chorus members will deliver a singing Valentine, personalized card and a silk rose for $60. They also offer shiny heart-shaped Valentine’s balloons and small teddy bears for an extra charge. They will be available all over the Shreveport-Bossier City area and even Texarkana!

“Nothing warms the heart than a little bit of harmonizing to get your day started,” said Maxfield

You can schedule a delivery time between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 14. Evening deliveries may be available for a higher fee and are only scheduled over the phone. To schedule a singing Valentine, call (318) 673-4968 or click here.

