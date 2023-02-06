Report: Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several NFL teams are making changes to their coaching staffs ahead of the upcoming offseason and the Saints appear to be the latest team making changes.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are expected to hire Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods to fill the vacancy left by Ryan Neilsen and Kris Richard.

Neilsen was hired as defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and Richard and the Saints previously agreed to part ways.

The New Orleans #Saints are expected to name Joe Woods their defensive coordinator, per sources. Woods, the Cleveland Browns DC from 2020-22, reunites with Dennis Allen from their Oakland Raiders days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2023

The expected hiring will reunite Woods with head coach Dennis Allen. Woods served as defensive backs coach back when Allen was head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN also reported Todd Grantham, who was the top candidate for Alabama’s defensive coordinator job, instead chose to accept a defensive assistant position with the Saints on Feb. 3.

