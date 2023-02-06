Officer placed on leave after deadly shooting at Villa Norté Apartments; LSP to hold news conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officer involved in Friday night’s (Feb. 3) deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.

Officer Tyler was hired by SPD in May of 2021.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed Friday night in an incident involving SPD at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street. On Monday morning, members of the city council, the police chief, the mayor, and several pastors held a news conference and prayed for the family.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

A spokesperson for the family that KSLA talked with Monday says it all started with a neighbor calling police because the music was too loud in Bagley’s apartment. He says Bagley and his wife were both inside when police arrived. The family spokesperson goes on to say at some point, Bagley ran from police and then was shot.

Louisiana State Police will hold a news conference in Bossier City at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Col. Lamar Davis is expected to announce updates in the case. The news conference will be livestreamed in this story.

No other information has been released at this time.

