Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother

Joseph Farris mug, courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Farris mug, courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over.

Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on February 2nd, law enforcement went to the area of FF Highway on a report that a child was being run over. Court documents detail at the time of the incident, the mother was removing belongings from the car and placed her child in a car seat outside the car. Farris then started driving the car, and the mother started screaming about her child. Farris then stopped the car, and he and the mother had to pull the child out from under the car.

Officers noticed the child had scrapes and bruising and was taken to the hospital.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office spoke to Farris. The deputy ran a field sobriety test on Farris and then ran a breathalyzer test. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Farris had a blood alcohol content of 0.113, and the legal limit is 0.08.

Court documents show Farris and the mother of the child had been drinking and smoking weed at the child’s grandmothers’ camper in Goodhope, Mo. Farris told the deputy that the child was in a back room of the camper at the time, but the windows were open.

The mother of the child did a breathalyzer test and tested 0.39.

According to court documents, investigators stated they felt the child would be unsafe in the custody of her mother and filled out paperwork to place the child in state custody.

Farris is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 9.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
Police say not to leave vehicles unattended to heat up
TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
TTPD says leaving your car running unattended leaves you open to theft
City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting
City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting
For the second time in six weeks, a high-profile juvenile shooting case failed to be...
Case against Bridge City escapee tossed as Orleans DA misses another juvenile transfer deadline
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney