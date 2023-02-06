Gov. Abbott announces plan to ban TikTok use on state employees’ personal, work devices
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan to ban the use of TikTok on state employees’ personal and state-issued devices
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Information Resources developed the plan, giving all state agencies until Feb. 15 to implement policies that enforce the plan.
The model plan outlines the following objectives:
- Ban and prevent the download or use of TikTok and prohibited technologies on any state-issued device. This includes all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices of capable of internet connectivity. This will be enforced by IT departments.
- Prohibit employees or contractors from conducting state business on prohibited technology-enabled personal devices.
- Identify sensitive locations, meetings, or personnel within an agency that could be exposed to prohibited technology-enabled personal devices. Prohibited technology-enabled personal devices will be denied entry or use in these sensitive areas.
- Implement network-based restrictions to prevent the use of prohibited technologies on agency networks by any device.
- Work with information security professionals to continuously update the list of prohibited technologies.
Abbott originally directed state agency leaders to ban employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices in Dec. 2022.
