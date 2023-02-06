Gov. Abbott announces plan to ban TikTok use on state employees’ personal, work devices

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan to ban the use of TikTok on state employees’ personal and state-issued devices

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Information Resources developed the plan, giving all state agencies until Feb. 15 to implement policies that enforce the plan.

“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored. Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity. Other prohibited technologies listed in the statewide model plan also produce a similar threat to the security of Texans. It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans. I thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Information Resources for their hard work helping safeguard the state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure from potential threats posed by hostile foreign actors.”

The model plan outlines the following objectives:

Ban and prevent the download or use of TikTok and prohibited technologies on any state-issued device. This includes all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices of capable of internet connectivity. This will be enforced by IT departments.

Prohibit employees or contractors from conducting state business on prohibited technology-enabled personal devices.

Identify sensitive locations, meetings, or personnel within an agency that could be exposed to prohibited technology-enabled personal devices. Prohibited technology-enabled personal devices will be denied entry or use in these sensitive areas.

Implement network-based restrictions to prevent the use of prohibited technologies on agency networks by any device.

Work with information security professionals to continuously update the list of prohibited technologies.

Abbott originally directed state agency leaders to ban employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices in Dec. 2022.

