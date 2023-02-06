Feeling like spring today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to mild temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could also see some patchy areas of fog so be aware of that as you head into work and school.

Later this afternoon, break out the shorts and t-shirts because temperatures will be soaring into the low and mid 70s for many! It will also be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-20 mph.

The warm air will remain in place for Tuesday with highs once again well above average for early February. Temperatures will reach into the low and mid 70s for many with a gusty south wind.

Heading into midweek, a strong cold front will approach from the west and this will bring widespread showers and storms back to the ArkLaTex. Locally heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms and because the ground is still saturated, we’ll have to watch for localized flooding once again. Right now, the risk of severe weather appears low.

A secondary cold front will then arrive by Thursday bringing a shot of much cooler air by the end of the week! Highs by Friday will only reach the low 50s with overnight lows plunging below freezing in some areas.

The cooler weather will then stick around into next weekend along with dry conditions.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.