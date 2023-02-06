Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!

The Glass Hat is set to open in early March on the corner of Crockett at Marshall Street, directly across from Shreve Station.

The Glass Hat (KSLA)

The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more about the renovations from Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority’s executive director.

