Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

The Glass Hat
The Glass Hat(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!

The Glass Hat is set to open in early March on the corner of Crockett at Marshall Street, directly across from Shreve Station.

The Glass Hat
The Glass Hat(KSLA)

The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more about the renovations from Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority’s executive director.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HCSO burglary suspects.
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

Latest News

Black History Month: Brittainy Pope
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope
Preparations underway for Women of Community Renewal's Valentine's Luncheon
Preparations underway for Women of Community Renewal's Valentine's Luncheon
Preparations underway for Women of Community Renewal's Valentine's Luncheon
Valentine’s luncheon hopes to connect women, initiate community change
River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines
River Cities Jubilee Chorus offering Singing Valentines