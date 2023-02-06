Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

CPR with Mia aims to teach the lifesaving skill to Black, Hispanic, diverse communities

“It’s better to be prepared and not needed than to be needed and not prepared”
“I actually got into training after I was ill-prepared for a situation where I needed to...
“I actually got into training after I was ill-prepared for a situation where I needed to perform CPR,” MIa Law recalled. “I had always taken CPR only because I had to for work. But in that moment when I had to perform CPR, I was not prepared.”(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City business owner is dedicated to helping others save lives in the community.

Her name is Mia Law. And she’s paying close attention to a very special cause.

Law has been teaching CPR to the Shreveport/Bossier City community since 2017.

Black and Hispanic people are 26% less likely to receive CPR at home and up to 57% less likely...
Black and Hispanic people are 26% less likely to receive CPR at home and up to 57% less likely to receive CPR in public, an American Heart Association study shows. “It’s my goal to help the African-American community, Hispanic community and diverse community,” said Mia Law, of CPR with Mia.(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)

While she is an expert now, the teacher had to learn somewhere.

“I actually got into training after I was ill-prepared for a situation where I needed to perform CPR,” Law recalled. “I had always taken CPR only because I had to for work. But in that moment when I had to perform CPR, I was not prepared.”

That eye-opening experience pushed Law to touch up on some of her old skills. But she also was inspired to play a more helpful role in her community.

“After that, it peaked my interest in becoming a CPR instructor.”

And CPR with Mia came to life.

Over the past six years, she’s been teaching everyone — including children — about the importance of being prepared when the moment calls for it.

“You want to be prepared in those moments. It’s better to be prepared and not needed than to be needed and not prepared.”

As Law has done her part preparing her community to save lives, she’s found a new focus.

“It’s my goal to help the African-American community, Hispanic community and diverse community.”

Black and Hispanic people are 26% less likely to receive CPR at home and up to 57% less likely to receive CPR in public, an American Heart Association study shows.

“I’ve heard that people in the African-American community say that they are afraid or say that they don’t want to perform it for various reasons,” Law said.

“It’s my goal to make sure that they are confident with performing CPR in the case that something were to happen to a family member, a co-worker or even someone in the grocery store. ‘Can I step in?’ Can they step in and help?”

Periodically, Law offers free CPR classes to extend the resources to anyone who might be interested. She plans on holding some more very soon.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks

Latest News

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Community walk
Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer
Multiple LCFD units responding to structure fire on Pershing Drive
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died