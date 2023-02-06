Ask the Doctor
Black History Month: Brittainy Pope explores culture & community through public service

She is the first African American to be executive director of the Bossier Arts Council in the organization’s nearly 50-year-old history.
By Domonique Benn and Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Brittainy Pope serves as the executive director of the Bossier Arts Council. She is the first African American to hold the position in the organization’s nearly 50-year-old history. Through this organization, she explores the many cultures that make up Bossier Parish.

Brittainy is a graduate of Louisiana State University Shreveport, with nearly 18 years of youth programming experience, 10 years of public service, and several years of volunteering in northwest Louisiana via organizations like the United Way, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, The Red River Revel, Highland Jazz & Blues Festival.

She was also a 40 under 40 honoree in 2021. Brittainy is a co-founder of Les Brunchers Social Club and is an active member of the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.

As a breast cancer warrior, Brittainy is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and women’s health.

She credits God for all of her accomplishments and serves as a youth director for the Word and Worship Church.

