80-year-old Oil City man goes missing

Dozens of Caddo sheriff’s deputies are looking for him
By Curtis Heyen and Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of Caddo sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 80-year-old man who wandered away from his home.

Alfred Blankenship last was seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at his home in the 200 block of North Ardis Avenue, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. He last was known to be wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and beige camouflaged short-sleeve shirt and gray tennis shoes with no laces.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:41 p.m., patrol deputies responded to a report of concerns that he is missing.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show deputies began a search about 3:41 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. The search currently is concentrated in area near his home and along Flournoy Street, a spokesman said.

“He is known to walk the town of Oil City, La., at all hours of the night; but family is worried because he has shown signs of dementia and did not return home as usual,” says a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The areas he frequents have been checked, as well as hospitals and local shelters.

“Considering the circumstances, deputies with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office continue to search Oil City in hopes of finding Blankenship safe.”

No foul play is suspected.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Blankenship to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

