Warmer weather continues with some rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The beautiful weather continues in the ArkLaTex, and that is a phrase I am very happy to say compared to “the rain continues.” Plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the low-70s across most of the region. Tonight, we will stay dry and a little warmer than last night with temperatures only dropping to the upper and mid-40s for overnight lows, that is thanks to the increasing wind out of the south. We will see cloud cover increasing during the overnight hours, but you likely will not see them until early Monday morning.

Tomorrow we will see a little more cloud cover and a tiny, slight, inconsequential chance for a light shower. 10% is all I’m doing for Monday, nothing that will get in the way of the fact that the day will be pretty nice. Highs in the low-70s are expected once again and we will see some sunshine along with the clouds in the sky. Some folks may see temperatures as high as 75. It will be windy tomorrow with a south wind up to about 20 miles per hour, increasing to 25 overnight. Lows tomorrow night will be low-50s.

We are tracking some rain on Tuesday ahead of an unfortunately wet day Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will reach the low-70s again. Rain will likely be widespread at times on Wednesday with cooler temperatures. We will cool down into the 50s going into next weekend but we aren’t seeing much for rain chances during that timeframe.

