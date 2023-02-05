Ask the Doctor
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive.

The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Three people were taken from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD Chief Carter. One person was airlifted.

Two of the three people rescued have succumbed to their injuries and passed away, Chief Carter said. Names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire was electrical, Chief Carter said.

