Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived

A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Chiefs’ connection to East Texas didn’t start with Patrick Mahomes.

Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.

Recently, two Tyler businessmen set to work renovating the property, which will be on a historical tour April 1-2. There’s a lot of history in this historical landmark.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces,” said East Texas Businessman David Stanfield. “I knew that the Hunts were here. I really didn’t know a lot of the origin back to 1861. This was a hospital on this property for the Cotton Belt Railroad, and then it was a school for girls and for boys. To answer your question, no, I really didn’t know the full history of it, and really never made the connection to Lamar Hunt until after the renovation. Our focus was on the renovation. I mean, totally on the renovation. There was a lot to do.”

