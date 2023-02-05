Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon.

Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA.

According to his obituary online, McAfoose loved baseball, food, country music and Jesus, among many other things. He was only 18 years old.

Graylan Spring also died in the crash. His services are set for tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Austin Ridge Bible Church. The SFA football team will be in attendance to remember him.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks

Latest News

Students make Valentines for our troops
Students make Valentines for our troops
City prepares for African American Parade Celebration
City prepares for African American Parade Celebration
Black History Month: Kadavien Baylor
Black History Month: Kadavien Baylor
Shreveport students make Valentine’s Day cards for troops
American Advertising Awards Shreveport-Bossier
Game Nite Advertising Awards gala happening at The Supper Club