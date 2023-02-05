Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when an aircraft made a water landing in a swampy area off of Carter Road, east of the airport.

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked, but authorities have said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS is investigating this case. More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.