Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport

KLTV's Bob Hallmark reports from the scene of a plane crash near Gladewater airport.
By Bob Hallmark and Brittany Hunter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when an aircraft made a water landing in a swampy area off of Carter Road, east of the airport.

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked, but authorities have said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS is investigating this case. More details will be released as they become available.

