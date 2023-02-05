Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An unidentified female pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 111 at Tom Beckom Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

LSP responded to the crash at approximately 7:03 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified female was walking in the southbound lane of Highway 111 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, LSP said.

The pedestrian sufferend fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP troopers believe the unknown vehicle could be a silver 1994 or 1995 model Ford Mustang. The vehicle may also have an exhaust that emits moderate sound.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle or the identity of the pedestrian to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Elderly woman struck by truck on Airline Drive
Elderly woman struck by truck on Airline Drive
HCSO burglary suspects.
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive