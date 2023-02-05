Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish Crash

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An unidentified female pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 111 at Tom Beckom Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

LSP responded to the crash at approximately 7:03 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified female was walking in the southbound lane of Highway 111 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, LSP said.

The pedestrian sufferend fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP troopers believe the unknown vehicle could be a silver 1994 or 1995 model Ford Mustang. The vehicle may also have an exhaust that emits moderate sound.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle or the identity of the pedestrian to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

The crash remains under investigation.

