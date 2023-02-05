Ask the Doctor
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said.

According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock County around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, when her 2013 Honda Accord smashed into the back of a trailer being pulled by a 2012 Ford truck.

Schwaner sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old Lake Charles man driving the Ford truck was not injured.

The MHP said the crash remains under investigation.

