Man shot multiple times, killed during argument

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Feb. 4, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a shooting on County Road in Dekalb, Texas.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man had been shot multiple times. According to BCSO, Life Net Ambulance Service transported the victim to St Michael’s Hospital; however, he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim was identified as Demond Easter, 44, of Dekalb, say BCSO. Investigation revealed that the victim was at his home when he was shot and killed by Derrelexis Betts, 37, during the course of an argument.

Betts was arrested and booked into the Bi State Jail on the charge of murder. His bond has not been set.

