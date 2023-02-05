Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mardi Gras festivities by the Krewe de Riviere ended Saturday night with a parade that made its way through Monroe - West Monroe.

The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at West Monroe High School and stopped near the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe. A Monroe resident says she takes her family each year to the parade to catch all of the fun.

“It’s got a good party atmosphere. It’s safe enough and calm enough for the kids, so we bring the kids out every year,” says Monroe resident and parade goer, Amy Higginbotham.

Walnut Street in Monroe was the final turn before the parade headed to the courthouse, according to the official 2023 parade route guide. Riding groups, floats and performances took over the street.

The Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade is the next parade set to roll Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 6 p.m.

