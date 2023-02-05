Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration.

Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance.

Horses trotted down the road while more than 30 floats showed off their Mardi Gras colors, just a small piece of the Mardi Gras tradition rooted in Louisiana culture.

It’s nothing new to Chelsea Duplechin who said the celebrations continue to grow.

“It took everybody supporting me and I mean every year it keeps getting bigger and bigger and by the second year I realized I needed a whole board because I could not do it by myself,” Welsh Mardi Gras president Chelsea Duplechin said.

Duplechin believes remembering our past is important.

“We teach the tradition of Mardi Gras and we are trying to keep it alive in as many towns as we can because it’s history, it’s all history,” Duplechin said.

Though it’s celebrated throughout the state, Welsh locals try to keep their traditions unique with wedding celebrations, chicken runs and of course the parade.

Locals said it’s all about keeping the tradition alive.

“Most of all, it’s just the tradition like we just chase chickens, ride around, have some fun you know hang out with each other, it’s always been a thing that we did, I’ve done it since I was way little so it’s just a tradition that I love to do, I like to carry it on,” Gabrielle Malett said.

It’s a time of the year where the community comes together.

“It’s awesome to see everybody offering up their homes, everybody cooking, drinking getting along,” Malett said.

