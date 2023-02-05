Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive.

According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.

The woman was transported to Oschner LSU Health with serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured, and no citations were issued to him. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash says BCPD.

