Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Chalmette man booked with negligent homicide after gunplay ends in fatal shooting, sheriff says

Frankie Morello, 22, was booked with negligent homicide after fatally shooting a man in his...
Frankie Morello, 22, was booked with negligent homicide after fatally shooting a man in his Chalmette home early Sunday (Feb.), the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office said.(St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette man was booked with negligent homicide early Sunday (Feb. 5) after his mishandling of a loaded gun resulted in the fatal shooting of a man in his home, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies booked 22-year-old Frankie Morello with the crime after the victim died at a hospital from a gunshot to the abdomen.

The victim -- an adult male whose name and age have not been disclosed -- was shot shortly after midnight Sunday morning inside Morello’s home in the 400 block of East Solidelle Street in Chalmette, authorities said.

Sheriff James Pohlmann’s office said the victim was “an acquaintance” of Morello who was shot during a gathering at Morello’s home. Deputies arrived to find the wounded man who was transported for hospital treatment and determined that he had been shot while Morello “was handling a weapon he assumed was not loaded.”

No one else in the home was injured in the incident, authorities said.

If charged and convicted of negligent homicide, Morello would face up to five years in state prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks

Latest News

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Community walk
Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer
Multiple LCFD units responding to structure fire on Pershing Drive
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died
Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived