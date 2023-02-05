Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum.

The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.

According to organizers, the party will include access to front street viewing of the parade with clean bathrooms, a food and drink bar, and a cash bar for alcohol. There will also be other activities like king cakes, a kid’s zone, and face painting.

The event proved to be popular in the past. Organizers said about 500 signed up to attend in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by clicking here. They are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Capitol Park Museum members can enter for free.

Doors for the party will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

