Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

According to organizers, the party will include access to front street viewing of the parade with clean bathrooms, a food and drink bar, and a cash bar for alco
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum.

The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.

According to organizers, the party will include access to front street viewing of the parade with clean bathrooms, a food and drink bar, and a cash bar for alcohol. There will also be other activities like king cakes, a kid’s zone, and face painting.

The event proved to be popular in the past. Organizers said about 500 signed up to attend in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by clicking here. They are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Capitol Park Museum members can enter for free.

Doors for the party will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks

Latest News

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Community walk
Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer
Multiple LCFD units responding to structure fire on Pershing Drive
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died
Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived