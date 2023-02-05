Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

HCSO burglary suspects.
HCSO burglary suspects.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries.

HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.

Multiple storage lockers were broken into and multiple items were stolen, including two Whit concrete trowels, multiple signed collectible sports jerseys ( NBA, MLB, and college), and ski equipment.

Only one photo had partial facial features exposed. The suspect vehicle may be a dark-colored GMC pickup truck.

Anyone who may have information about this case or the identification of the suspects, contact investigator Hunter Voyles with HCSO at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks
Left to right: Elijah Bryant, Maleak Henderson
Drive-by shooting results in 3 arrests
Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument

Latest News

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot and killed during argument in Bowie County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory