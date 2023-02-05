3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries.

HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.

Multiple storage lockers were broken into and multiple items were stolen, including two Whit concrete trowels, multiple signed collectible sports jerseys ( NBA, MLB, and college), and ski equipment.

Only one photo had partial facial features exposed. The suspect vehicle may be a dark-colored GMC pickup truck.

Anyone who may have information about this case or the identification of the suspects, contact investigator Hunter Voyles with HCSO at 903-923-4000.

