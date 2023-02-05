Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.

Before deputies arrived, the homeowner, armed with a shotgun, went outside to check on his truck; the suspect then returned to the property and the homeowner informed him that police were on the way and instructed him to sit down, the release said. The homeowner reported that he believed the suspect was having a mental episode, as he was shouting an unknown female’s name. During this time, the homeowner’s fiancé came outside, and her presence seemed to agitate the suspect, who came toward them aggressively, according to Christian. The homeowner reportedly warned the suspect several times to stop walking toward them or he would shoot, but the suspect allegedly refused and made death threats toward them; as the suspect charged toward the homeowner and his fiancé, the homeowner shot the suspect once in the chest, Christian said.

Upon arrival of deputies, the suspect was found unconscious in the front yard of the residence. Deputies initiated CPR on the suspect prior to the arrival of EMS. UT Health East Texas Paramedics arrived on location a short time later and confirmed the suspect was deceased, according to the release. Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location and are currently conducting their investigation. Christian said the suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Mark Anthony Correro of Houston, Texas.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin arrived on location for the inquest. He ordered an autopsy and the body was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details may be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks

Latest News

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Community walk
Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer
Multiple LCFD units responding to structure fire on Pershing Drive
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died
Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived