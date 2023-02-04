Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Texas Tenors visit Country Music Hall of Fame to receive additional plaques

A three-piece vocal group, the Texas Tenors, all wanted a piece of the plaque.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - It’s customary for acts being inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage to receive a single plaque for their accomplishments.

But, a three-piece vocal group, the Texas Tenors, who were inducted in August, 2022, all wanted a piece of the plaque according to one of the vocalists, Marcus Collins.

“With the one plaque, we’d have to every couple of months we’d have to take it to John’s,” Collins said. “Then he’d have to bring it to my place, ‘cause we each want to have it in our house.”

With the Hall of Fame working on a limited budget, the Texas Tenors did something no act had done before according to Tommie Ritter Smith, president of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

“The Tenors were so impressed with them, they wanted three,” Smith said. “We couldn’t afford three, so they sold their guitar they played the night of the show of their induction ceremony.”

After the guitar was sold, they handed the Hall of Fame $5,000 to make sure each of the Texas Tenors could have additional plaques on Feb. 4, 2023.

“It’s an honor to be in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame,” Collins said. “Just the fact that they care so much about country music and music in general in the State of Texas.”

The Texas Tenors also reflected on the 15-year journey that lead them to the Hall of Fame.

“Never thought that this was going to happen for us,” Collins said. “From America’s Got Talent to the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, it’s been almost 15 years now since we’ve been on the show.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed during argument
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks

Latest News

Award-winning collection of animated short films.
Award-winning 22 Annual Animation Show of Shows presented by BPCC
Goodman Imax Dome preps for grand opening gala
Goodman Imax Dome preps for grand opening gala
New Orleans jazz festival lineup announced for 2023
New Orleans jazz festival lineup announced for 2023
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Policing Joy
Shreveport native’s new film showing at Robinson Film Center next week