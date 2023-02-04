Sunny Saturday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It was beautiful yesterday and it will be all weekend too! Highs today will reach the upper-50s and low-60s across the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine. There will be a little cloud cover this afternoon but nothing that will hamper the nice day. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop to the 30s with passing clouds overnight.

Tomorrow, warmer with highs in the low-60s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as well as the warming trend continues. We will stay dry through Monday, eventually rising into the low-70s to start off the weekend. Rain chances move back into the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

